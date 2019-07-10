Billy Earl McKinnon, 69, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at his home.

Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, in the Jordan Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Liberty Cemetery. Rev. Tommy Allen officiate.

He was honorably discharged from the military.

Survivors include his sons, Brian (Atara) McKinnon of Sallis and Jonathan McKinnon of McAdams; grandchildren, Courtney Lyle, Delaney Sinclair, and Bailey McKinnon; great-grandchildren, Chandler McKinnon, Levi Grantham, Adlee Grantham, Kodie Blair Hickson, and Spencer Clyde Goodwin; and sisters, Donna Pope and Debbie of Ethel and Denise Threet of Kosciusko.

He was preceded in death by mother, Louise Huggins; sister, Dorris Huggins; and brother, Bobby Ray McKinnon, who died in Vietnam.

Pallbearers will be James Frazier, Jimmy Utz, Todd Burrell, Destin Moore, Jan Vidonne, and Frank Barousse. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Frazier and Sidney Hutchison.

