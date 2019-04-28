Billy Adams Upchurch, 85, died April 26, 2019, at his home in Sallis, MS.

Visitation will be 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 201,9 at Southern Funeral Home in Durant. Graveside services will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Sallis Cemetery in Sallis, MS.

Billy was born May 15, 1933, to Edna Adams Upchurch and Walter L. Upchurch. He had worked in the light and water department for the City of Durant.

He is survived by his wife, Rowena Upchurch; sons, Ricky Upchurch (Ann) of Sallis and Tommy Upchurch (Linda) of Statesboro, GA; daughter, Carol Raborn (Larry) of Edwards; son-in-law, Steven Cox of Starkville; 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Preceding him in death was his daughter, Susan Cox.

Billy was a good man, a good husband, and a good father who loved his family.