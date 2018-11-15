Billie Pugh
Billie Joyce Pugh, 74, passed away on Monday, November 12, 2018 at her home in Kosciusko. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, November 14 at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko.
