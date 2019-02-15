William Alvin “Bill” Hales, 84, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019, at the MS Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Williamsville Baptist Church.



He was a member of Williamsville Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He was a retired Southern Baptist missionary to The Gambia, West Africa. He earned a bachelor’s degree at Lincoln University and was an ordained minister. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He loved children and woodworking.



Survivors include his wife, Violet Hales of Kosciusko; daughters, Dr. Betty (Dr. Jackey) Turner of Oxford, Edie (Alan) O’Briant of Kosciusko, Lynn (Trey) Finley of Kosciusko, and Susan Cappelli of Kosciusko; eight grandchildren, Ross (Allison) Turner, Brooks Turner, Hannah Ochoa, David Ochoa, John Cappelli, Amy Cappelli, Rebecca Cappelli, and Eddie Cappelli; one great-granddaughter, Angelina Ochoa; brother, Billy Gene (Billie Jean) Hales of Brandon; sister, Mary (Dietmar) Goetz of Meridian; and a host of nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, James “Buddy” Hales and Eva Waldrop Hales; and one sister, Margie (Fred) Ross.



If you are far away and cannot attend, you can share memories. lease help the family give this special man a proper send-off by forwarding any quotes, sayings, old pictures, or good memories. You may also make a phone video telling a story about him and forward to fallingstarfilms@gmail.com. We will make a video for the family to keep and may even use some of these cherished memories for his memorial service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Williamsville Baptist Church for Glory Baptist Missions in The Gambia Mission.

Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.