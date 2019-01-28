Bill Barr, age 79, left his earthly home on Sunday, January 27, 2019, and went to his eternal home to rest in the arms of Jesus. He was born into the devout and dedicated Christian family of Willard and Helen Thompson Barr on December 13, 1939, in Adair County, KY.



For the past 48 years, Bill and his family made Kosciusko their home. He did construction work with McKnight and Barr Construction and with 20 plus years of employment, he retired from French Camp Academy. He made many work mission trips to Mexico with Doug Herring and his boys from the Green Valley Boys Ranch, friends, and staff from French Camp Academy. They worked on children’s homes, a Bible Institute, remodeled a church and built a house for the pastor of the church. He also did mission work in Mississippi at a girl’s home in Hattiesburg and a local girl’s home.



Bill was a born again believer and a member of Parkway Baptist Church. Due to his physical condition, he could not be active but he was proud to be a part of the Parkway Church family.



Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, January 30, at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko. Funeral services will be at noon in the Jordan Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Parkway Cemetery. Rev. Chris Vowell and Rusty McKnight will officiate.



Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Pat Barr of Kosciusko; daughter, Leah (Jason) Edwards of Gulf Breeze, FL; granddaughter, Emily Edwards of Gulf Breeze, FL; brother, Ralph (Donna) Barr of Columbia, TN; sisters, Loretta (Charles) Almy of Hopkinsville, KY, Yosie (John) Schiltz of Johnson City, TN, Mary Noel of Fayetteville, TN, and Pam (Jody) Dillon of Franklin, TN; and a host of nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bobby and Don; and an infant sister, Lavona.



Pallbearers will be Culley Newman, Bill McKnight, Bobby McKnight, Jeff McKnight, Kevin McKnight, and Jackie Tharp. Honorary pallbearers will be Doug Herring, Larry Rea, Danny Casey, Roy Purvis, and Rusty McKnight.



Memorials may be made to Parkway Baptist Church, French Camp Academy, or Green Valley Boys Ranch of Louisville, MS.



Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.