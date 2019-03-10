Bettye Jean Errington, 83, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Greenbrier, Arkansas. Funeral services were Thursday, Sept. 26, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel with interment following at Liberty Chapel Cemetery in Ethel.

Mrs. Errington was born Sept. 4, 1936, in Attala County to the late O. G. and Mable Blaine Bridges. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, AO (Red) Errington and her brother, Alvin Bridges.

She was a member of the Ethel Baptist Church and a homemaker.

Bettye is survived by two sons, Mike Errington (Gail) and Robert Errington (Marsha); one brother, Billy Bridges; six grandchildren, Melissa, Amanda, Cory, Chris, Cody, Scott and eight great-grandchildren, Ashlenn, Atley, Laden, Brysen, Kinley, Everly, Carson and Camerson.

Pallbearers were her grandchildren.

