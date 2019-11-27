Betty Lou Oakes

Betty Oakes, 67, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, in Kosciusko.

Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Culpepper Funeral Home in Kosciusko with burial to follow at McCool Cemetery in McCool.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time at Culpepper Funeral Home on Friday.

Betty is survived by her husband, Walter Oakes; daughters, Mary Jenkins (Dylan) and Lucy Oakes; one sister, Shirley Jean Miller; and two grandchildren, Jackson and Austin.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, George and Elizabeth Eakin.

She was a retired LPN and a member of Williamsville Baptist Church.

