Betty Joyce Dees Leone, 83, passed away January 1, 2020, at Hospice Ministries in Jackson.

Joyce worked many years as a cook on a tugboat. She got to travel overseas and many other states. She enjoyed what she loved to do, COOK.

Survivors include her husband of 37 years, Frank Leone; sons, Joe Gibson and wife, Cathy of Carrolton and James Gibson of Springdale, AR; daughter, Melinda Ansley and husband, David of Alto, TX; sister, Floyce Brock and husband, Clinton of Kosciusko. Joyce was blessed with five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, James R. Gibson; daughter-in-law, Rusty Gibson; parents, Mr. and Mrs. David Dees; brothers, Marion Dees, Marce Dees, Jim Dees, David “Junior” Dees, and Ernest Dees.

