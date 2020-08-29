Betty Blaylock Branscome, 90, was born in Cleveland, MS, on May 1, 1930, and passed away August 28, 2020, in Hoover, AL.

She was a high school math teacher for 32 years. She began her teaching career at Boyle High School in Boyle, MS. She married John Ed Branscome in 1958 and they moved to Jackson, MS, where she began teaching at Raymond High School and Forest Hill High School. In 1970, the family moved to West, MS, and she taught at Durant High School until her retirement.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, John Ed; her parents, Dewey and Jewell Stanton Blaylock of Cleveland; her brothers, Elmo Blaylock and Elwin Blaylock; and her sister, Eva Blaylock Bell.

She is survived by her daughter, Sue (Jerry) Keel of Pelham, AL; her granddaughter, Kathryn (Alex) Rountree; and her great-grandson, Hutson Rountree. She also is survived by two nieces, her namesake Betty (Wayne) Powell, of Jayess, MS and Beth (David) Bishop of Pittsboro, MS; and two nephews, Bubba (Gaither) Bell of Cleveland MS, and Butch (Mary Ann) Blaylock of Harvest, AL.

She was a member of Unity Baptist Church since 1970.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020, with graveside services beginning at 11 a.m. at Unity Baptist Church Cemetery in West, MS.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Unity Cemetery Fund, 4773 Hwy 440, West, MS, 39192.

Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences visit www.jordanfuneralhome.com.