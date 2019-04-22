Betty Adams

  • 110 reads
Mon, 04/22/2019 - 11:23am

Ms. Betty Adams, 85, of Thomastown, passed away April 19, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Wake Forest Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday prior to services. Rev. Ray Bardin will officiate.

Ms. Adams was a member of Thomastown Christian Church. She was a homemaker and retired factory worker.

She is survived by daughter, Sandra (Danny) Newsom; son, Terry (Lisa) Adams; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John Wiley and Ruth McCool Ballard; husband, James Gowan Adams; son, Ricky Adams; daughter, Marilyn Frazier; and brother, James Ballard.

For online condolences visit www.culpepperfuneralhome.com.
 

Obituaries

Sidney Albert McCool

Sidney Albert McCool, 79, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Merit Health in... READ MORE

Paul Ray McMillan
Betty Adams
Sandra McCormick
Samuel Christopher Lewis
Corrine King Gibson

Editorials

Social media rants vs. real dialog

Parents of Kosciusko Middle Elementary School students were understandably shaken when they... READ MORE

Democracy requires transparency
County race qualifying deadline nears
We are not the enemy
Church calendar 060718
Elbow grease