Ms. Betty Adams, 85, of Thomastown, passed away April 19, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Wake Forest Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday prior to services. Rev. Ray Bardin will officiate.

Ms. Adams was a member of Thomastown Christian Church. She was a homemaker and retired factory worker.

She is survived by daughter, Sandra (Danny) Newsom; son, Terry (Lisa) Adams; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John Wiley and Ruth McCool Ballard; husband, James Gowan Adams; son, Ricky Adams; daughter, Marilyn Frazier; and brother, James Ballard.

For online condolences visit www.culpepperfuneralhome.com.

