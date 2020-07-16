Bernard Triplett Landrum, Jr, 87, passed away July 15, 2020 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. Private graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday in the Parkway Cemetery. Rev. James Young and Rev. Larry Harvey will officiate.

He was born in McCool, MS to Bernard Landrum Sr. and Annie Sue Power. A 1951 Kosciusko High School graduate, he joined the Navy and served from 1951-1955, including the Korean War. He married the love of his life, Mary C. Leonard of Richmond, CA in 1953. He was the beloved father of four daughters and papa Bo to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of McAdams Baptist Church. His love for the Lord was evident in his passion to share Christ with others. For years he was an avid gardener and lived life to the fullest. He faced challenges with a determination that taught his family to persevere. He worked at Landrum Sheet Metal, Ivey’s, and in his later life he built furniture and did woodworking.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Landrum of McAdams; daughters, Denise (D.D.) Waldrop of Starkville, Holly (Scott) Millikan of Kosciusko, Ann (Mark) West of Indianapolis, IN, and Sally (Wayne) Downs of McAdams; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one sister, Jo Ann Landrum Palmertree of Slidell, LA.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials may be sent to Gideon’s International or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

