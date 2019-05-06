Benjamin Copeland Cothran, 83, passed away May 28, 2019.

He was born February 12, 1936, in Elizabeth, Louisiana.

Services were Monday, June 3, 2019, at Edgefield Baptist Church in McCool.

He is survived by his sons, Thomas Cothran, Clayton Stagner, Benjamin Cothran; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Benjamin was preceded in death by his parents Thomas C. Cothran and Vivian Cothran, his brothers, Earl, Roy and Charles Cothran and his sisters, Chat and Margie.