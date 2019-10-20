Becky Henry, 58, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Neshoba General Hospital.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 21, at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, in the Jordan Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in the Carson Ridge Cemetery. Dr. Dan Howard will officiate.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Philadelphia.

Survivors include her husband, Tom Henry of Philadelphia; son, Tommy Henry and wife, Jessie of Washington, DC; daughter, Amye Rowan and husband, Matt of Pearl; grandchildren, Emily and Katherine Rowan; father, Ralph Wheeless of Ethel; brother, Larry Wheeless and wife, Beth of McCool; host of cousins; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Ann Wheeless.

Pallbearers will be Jason Wheeless, Wesley Henry, John Gross, Scott Mitchell, Chad Mitchell, Jeff Hodges, Bucky Wheeless, and Kelsey Rushing. Honorary pallbearers will be Brien Riddle, Bryant Jackson, Daniel Thomas, and Tyler Greer.

Memorial may be made to the Mississippi State University Band.

