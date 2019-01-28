James Aubrey Dendy, 93, passed away on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at the Martha Jo Leslie Veterans Center in Kosciusko.

Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 29, and from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, January 30, at Huntsville Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at noon Wednesday in the church with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Nathan Wright will officiate.



He attended Huntsville Baptist Church. He was a retired member of the Local #624 Operating Engineers Union.



Survivors include his sons, John (Lynn) Dendy, Craig Dendy, and Brad Dendy, all of French Camp; grandchildren, Chyennia, John, Keely, Jacob (Kelsey), and Kayla Dendy; brother, Hugh Dendy of French Camp; sister, Juanice Woods of Stewart;



He was preceded in death by his wife, Eva Joann Dendy; parents, Choice Willis Dendy and Ethel Jeffcoat Dendy; nieces and nephews, Bobby Dendy, Karen Henson, Donna Mueller, Brent Woods, and Dana Mitchell.



Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.