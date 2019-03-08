Arthur Troy Mann, Sr., 75, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the Bee Hive Assisted Living Homes in Philadelphia, MS.

A private memorial service will be held on a later date.

Mr. Mann is survived by his four children, Arthur Troy Mann, II and his wife, Laurie of Cincinnati, OH, Mollie Massey and her husband, Scott of Senatobia, MS, Scott Mann of Kosciusko, MS, and Melinda Engle and her husband, Wayne of Kosciusko, MS; two brothers, Travis Mann of Kosciusko and Rocky Mann of Hesterville; four grandchildren, Janna Odom, Andrew McDurmon, Alex McDurmon, and Jacob Odom.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patty Mann; parents, Arthur Owen Mann and Wilma Laverne Coleman Mann; and brother, Wilford Mann.

He was born October 20, 1943, to Owen and Wilma Mann in Kosciusko, MS. He retired with 50 plus years with the pipeline as a master mechanic. He traveled all over the United States never meeting a stranger. He was better known as "Cotton" or "Mr. Cotton" to many people because of his snow white hair that he inherited from his mother. He was a man of few words and straight to the point. He will greatly be missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.