Arthur Ellis Burrell

Arthur “Hambone” Ellis Burrell, 84, of Edgewood, formerly of Walnut Grove, passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Born on May 3, 1935, in Goodman, he was the son of the late Lillie & James Burrell.

Those left behind to cherish Arthur’s memory are his daughters, Dana Riddle and husband Scott of Edgewood, Texas, Lori Brown and husband Steve of Canton, Texas, Charla Henley and husband Kerry of Mantee, Karla Meche and husband Michael of Lafayette, Louisiana; siblings, Allen, James Willis, Nancy Kathryn, Ollie Mae, Eudora Elizabeth and Irene; grandchildren, B.J, Alex, Chance, Ally, Mason, Michael, Ashley, Zachary, Christopher, and Jonathan and many great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley Jo Burrell and siblings, Velma Lucille, Clyde William, Dave, Stella, Herman (James) Edward and Elsie Marie.

He most recently lived in Texas, though he spent most of his life in Mississippi and Louisiana. Arthur was a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church in Walnut Grove. He married Shirley Jo Perry on June 4, 1983. He enjoyed fishing, old country music, cattle ranching and gardening, but most of all he was a doting father. Arthur was always the life of the party and loved his family. Throughout his life, he owned several businesses including Western Catering, The Saturn Lounge in Dallas, a washeteria, and was employed by Johnson Trucking before retiring at the age of 44.

Services will be held Friday, Oct. 4, at 2 p.m. at Seneasha Methodist Church in Goodman. Family will be receiving guests one hour prior to the service starting at 1 p.m.