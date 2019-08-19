Arlene Roberts, 64, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, at her residence in Sallis, MS.

Funeral services were Sunday, August 18, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel with interment following at Harmonia Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Dwight Roberts; her second Mom, Ann Burrell; three daughters, Andrea Adams, Tanya Bond (Patrick) and Mariah Roberts; her grandchildren, Pacey, Kaden, and Beckett; one great-grandchild, Beau; one sister, Kay Burrell; and three brothers, Tim Tolleson (Shelia), Jeff Tolleson (Karen) and Travis Tolleson (Michelle).

Arlene is preceded in death by her parents, Eldridge and Joyce Burrell; sister, Joy ; and brother, Danny.

Arlene was a member of the Harmonia Congregational Methodist Church and a homemaker.

For online condolences visit culpepperfuneralhome.