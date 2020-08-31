Annie Loree Brown, 92, passed away August 25, 2020, at Union General Hospital in Blairsville, GA.

There will be no visitation, but a graveside service will be held September 1, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Stonewall Presbyterian Cemetery in Ethel, MS, with John E. Stephens Chapel Funeral Services in charge.

Ms. Brown was a long time resident of Attala County and in later years, Philadelphia, MS. She worked in banking at Merchants and Farmers Bank for most of her career. She was an amazing cook and an outstanding baker.

She was a member of the Ethel Baptist Church and later a member of the First Baptist Church in Philadelphia.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred “Doc” N. Brown Sr.; parents, Herman and Estelle Dodd Middlebrook; and sister, Nan Howell.

Survivors include her two sons, Fred N. Brown, Jr (MariAnna) of Roswell, GA, and Charlie Brown (Vicki) of Morganton, GA; sister, Sue Simmons of Tupelo, MS; brother, Charles Middlebrook of Jackson, MS; grandchildren, Angela Farquhar (Tim) of Milton, GA, Alyssa Staley (Chuck) of Roswell, GA, and Eric Brown (Carrie) of Atlanta, GA, Terri Rogers (Darrin) of Paint Lick, KY, and Kendall Brown of Brandon, MS; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the Stonewall Cemetery Fund, PO Box 122, Ethel, MS, 39067.