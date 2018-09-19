Annie Laverne Odom Ware Fisher
Wed, 09/19/2018 - 9:27am
Mrs. Annie Laverne Odom Ware Fisher, 78, of Thomastown, passed away Sept. 13, 2018 at her residence.
