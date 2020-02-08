Annie Florence Boone

Florence Boone, 85, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Holmes County Long Term Care Center in Durant, MS.

Graveside services are at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 31 2020, at the Boone Family Cemetery in Vaiden, MS.

No visitation was scheduled.

Florence is survived by her daughter, Belinda Brown; her grandchildren, Stephanie Brown and Stephan Brown (Kate); her great-grandchildren, Deacon and Garrett; her brothers, Mitchell, Walter, and Charles; and her sisters, Dorothy, Louise, and Margaret.

Annie Florence was born January 24, 1935, in Pope, MS, the late Other and Clemmie Flowers Woods. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Monroe (Buddy) Boone.

She was of the Methodist faith. In addition to being the owner of a café, Florence had worked as a clerk and a manager with the Shell station and Stucky’s in Vaiden.

Culpepper Funeral Home in Kosciusko in charge of arrangements.