Amy Louise Edwards

Wed, 06/05/2019 - 3:35am

Amy Louise Edwards, 32, passed away Sunday, May 25, at the University Medical Center.

Funeral services were Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Culpepper Funeral Home with burial following at McClain Cemetery in Newport. 

Amy is survived by a son, Nolan; her Mom, Nell Edwards; her Dad, Bobby Ray Edwards; her brothers, B J Edwards (Carlee), Noel Ray and Robert Ray; her sisters, Betty Wells (Scott) and Khristy Johnson (Kyle Krauzyk); her grandmother, Betty Edwards and several nieces and nephews.

For online condolences visit culpepperfuneralhome.com

