Amanda Lynn Dempsey passed away at Central Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson August 29, 2020. She was 39.

Graveside services will be Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Center Ridge Cemetery in Winston County. The Rev. Hank Dempsey will officiate.

Amanda is survived by her three daughters, Aaryauna Hope Reece of Weir, Jade Harvey and Ciara Harvey both of Benton, AR; mother, Deborah Reece of Weir; brother, Jerome Miles of Philadelphia; four sisters, Paula Dempsey and Diane Dempsey, both of Detroit, MI., Brandy Allen of Kosciusko, and Sandy Dempsey of Ethel.

She was preceded in death by her father, Alfred Calton Dempsey and her grandmother, Orene Wilson.

Pallbearers will be Jeremy Allen, Colby Allen, Kevin Bryce, Larry Jeffcoat, Scotty Cortez, and Pat Donald.

