Funeral services to celebrate the life of Alta Lee Rosamond Morehead, 84, will be on Saturday, September 14, at 2 p.m. at Oliver Funeral Home Chapel in Winona, followed by a graveside service and burial at Old Plank Cemetery in Vaiden. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 12:30 p.m. until service time.

Pallbearers will be Tyler Horn, Bubba Jenkins, Craig Morehead, Dwayne Moss, Michael Noah, and Neal Suares.

Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Barnett, Terry Cauthen, Ronald Corley, Bobby Mitchell, Bill Rosamond, Jerry Rosamond, Jim Rosamond, Ken Rosamond, Keith Rushing, Terry Wilson, Billy Wilson, and Mark Wilson.

Alta passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. She lived a good, long life surrounded by a loving family.

She grew up as the youngest of four girls born to Bowers Alonzo and Emma Lee Montague Rosamond. She graduated from Vaiden High School in 1954 and married her sweetheart, William Henry (Dub) Morehead on February 6, 1956. Following Dub's service in the U.S. Army, they made their home in Greenville, where Dub worked in the tree surgery business and Alta worked as a licensed beautician in the early years of their marriage.

She took a break from work to raise her children and later returned to work as an administrative assistant at Coleman Junior High School for several years until Dub started Morehead Tree Care in 1978. At that time, Alta became bookkeeper in the family business.

Alta was a woman of great strength and fortitude. She invested herself in her three sons often serving as PTA president, room mother, scout leader, or in any other way she could find to stay active in their lives. After Dub died in a tragic accident in 1989, she went on to become the first woman in the state to be licensed as a tree surgeon so the family could continue running the tree business. In 1994, she was elected to serve as the first female president of the Professional Arborist Association of Mississippi.

Alta loved the Lord, her family, serving her church family, and her friends. She enjoyed painting, sewing, and quilting, and really immersed herself in these hobbies over her life. She was a charter and life member of the Mississippi Quilter's Association and was recognized by the MQA in October 2017 as one of Mississippi’s Outstanding Quilters. She made several pilgrimages to the International Quilt Show in Paducah, Kentucky, with her quilting buddies...many of whom she has now rejoined in Heaven.

When she retired from the family business in the mid-1990’s, she moved back to Vaiden to live out a full life, enjoying reading, painting, quilting, and deer hunting for many years in her cabin in the woods. She delighted in spending time with her sisters, niece, nephew, and their families in the Vaiden area. She was fond of traveling, particularly with her children as they traveled around the U.S. and world. Alta loved her two grandchildren and spent considerable time watching them grow up and graduate from high school in Birmingham, Alabama. Alta cherished family gatherings in her home, especially around holidays where she always prepared a wonderful feast and created an atmosphere for great fellowship for everyone to enjoy.

Over the last four years, she valiantly fought the effects of declining health. While she was no longer able to paint or quilt, she never gave up the love for either craft. She often watched shows about both and was still able to get to a quilt retreat on occasion...her last in June 2019.

Alta is survived by her three sons, Billy Morehead (Audrey) of Madison, Barry Morehead (Paula) of Midland,

Texas, Allen Morehead (Laura Milam) of Greenville; two grandchildren, Tyler Morehead (Rynnie) of New Orleans, Louisiana, and Hanna Morehead of Midland, Texas. She is survived by one sister, Catherine Reed of Winona; sister-in-law, Mary Morehead of Olive Branch; her niece, Judy Corley (Ronald) of Vaiden who helped with her caregiving; and a number of other nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Alta is preceded in death by her husband, Dub Morehead; her parents, Bowers Alonzo and Emma Lee Montague Rosamond; and two sisters, Annie Lloyd Rosamond Goss and Betty Rosamond Hodges.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate; or by mail to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) is handling arrangements.