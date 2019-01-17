Allene White Rone, 90, passed away Thursday, January 17, 2019, at her home.

Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, January 19, 2019, at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko. Funeral services are 2 p.m. Saturday in the Jordan Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in the Tabernacle Cemetery. Rev. Chester Carlisle will officiate.



She was a lifelong member of Ethel Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school for almost 70 years, and served on several committees. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She loved to work in her garden and kept her flowers blooming year round.



Survivors include her husband, Ralph McWhorter Rone, Sr. of Ethel; daughter-in-law, Charlene England Rone; granddaughters, Ginger (Andy) Bain of Kosciusko, Jamie (Beau) Varner of Louisville, and Kellie (Matthew) Cauthen of Ackerman; great-grandchildren, Annaleigh Bain, Andrew Bain, Addison Varner, Owen Varner, Clark Cauthen, and Grant Cauthen; and a host of cousins.



She was preceded in death by her son, Ralph McWhorter Rone, Jr; and parents, Allen and Mamie Steed White.



Pallbearers will be Matt Cauthen, Andy Bain, Beau Varner, Jackie Sprayberry, Jeremy Henley, and Montfort White. Honorary pallbearers will be Bob “Will” McCrory, Arthur Sartain, Billy Turner, Ed Brunt, Charles Pinkard, Charles Bell, James Walter Rone, and Johnny Rone.



Memorial may be made to French Camp Academy, Ethel Baptist Church, or the Tabernacle Cemetery fund.

