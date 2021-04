Geneva (Jean) Paseur passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, at her residence.

Jean was born September 17, 1929. She was a retired beautician. Jean was a member of the South Huntington Church of Christ.

Jean is survived by her son, Marvin (Ray) Paseur (Sharon); granddaughter, Andrea Michelle Paseur; son, James Paseur; and grandson, Jameson Paseur.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Marvin Paseur; and two granddaughters, Diane Jean Paseur and Stephanie Renee Paseur.

Memorials may be made to Magnolia Bible Institute, Church of Christ, 820 South Huntington St., Kosciusko, MS 39090

Visitation was Monday, April 12, at Jordan Funeral Home.

For online condolences visit www.jordanfuneralhome.com.