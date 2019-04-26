Zama boil water alert ended

The Mississippi Department of Health has just lifted the boil water alert for the 356 customers served by the Zama Water Association in Attala County.

The alert was issued last Friday after there was a system-wide pressure loss due to electricity loss during Thursday's storms.

It was lifted today after tests indicated the water is now safe to drink.

Now that the alert has been lifted, here is what you should do to ensure water safety:

Flush faucets for a total of 10 minutes to introduce system water throughout house plumbing.

Example:

1 faucet — run for 10 minutes

2 faucets — run both for 5 minutes

3 faucets — run each for 3-4 minutes

Flush any faucet a minimum of 2 minutes to ensure clearing of the line serving the faucet.

Discard any drinks, ice, food, etc, made during the boil water notice.

Rewash any food or drink contact items (knives, forks, plates, etc.) with "cleared" system water.

