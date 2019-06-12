West Civic news

The citizens of West would like to say thank you to our Postmistress for the great job she has done on cleaning of all the windows as well as the inside and outside of our post office. It really looks great. Thank you again.

Our hostess for the West Civic Club this month were Suzanne Bowie and Leca Dew. Thank you, ladies the refreshments were delicious and the decorations very nice. Inez led us in our prayer and Suzanne led us in the Pledge of Allegiance. Birthday ladies this month are Mitzi Aldridge and Suzanne Bowie. The meeting was then turned over to Suzanne who introduced our guest speaker, Meredith, ( Mrs. Ben) Aldridge. Meredith’s position is the Director of Development for the new construction of the Childrens Hospital, Blair Batson, in Jackson. It is currently building a new very updated facility by the original building. Meredith told us currently the construction is halfway to goal and they expect to be finished by this time next year. The patient rooms will be decorated in bright colors with lots of games, puzzles, electronics, to help entertain the young children who are mobile. For the patients who need extra care, equipment and attention, there will be plenty of room for all necessary people and equipment. They are also putting in elevators just for this wing so when a patient needs to go for X-ray, operating, or any other procedure they will not be using the main facilities. Parking for this section is easily available and just for this facility. For each special problems children have the staff will be a qualified specialist. Sanderson Farm is the Chairman of the Steering Committee. If you would like to donate to this very important project: UMMC OFFICE OF DEVELOPMENT, 2500 NORTH STATE STREET, JACKSON, MS 39216, you may call (601) 984-2300, or GROWCHILDRENS.ORG. Thank you, Ms Meredith; we enjoyed your presentation. We started off the business part of our meeting with Lynn presenting the club with a 900 dollar check from Entergy. Each year we have been receiving these monies for the purpose of helping with the expenses of our Big Black River Festival. Lynn also ask for a minute of silent prayer and Inez finished with a prayer for Lauren Moore, who is very sick with a cancerous brain tumor. We will be keeping her in our prayers. President Carol brought up the fact, our meeting time in December will be the making of our Christmas Baskets. Any member that wishes to help may help. The old business was an update on the East Holmes Academy Monument. Our meeting was then adjourned by the reading of our Collect.