West Civic Club update

The February meeting of the West Civic Club was held Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the club room.

The guest for this meeting was David Irby, from Durant. He has lived all of his life in this area and has become a very good singer. For our program, he sang four or five beautiful religious songs. All present really enjoyed listening to him sing these songs. Irby also has a photography studio in Durant. We thank him for coming and singing for the group.

After hostesses Inez Dickerson, Mary Cade and Jolynn White served some refreshments, President Carol Black called the meeting to order by having the club members read the prayer and White led the Pledge of Allegiance.

The new business discussed was the possibility of having the water shut off during the summer months when the building is not in use to help the club save money. No decision was made.

The group then began a discussion of the annual West School reunion, which will be held on May 2. Jean Aldridge and Suzanne Bowie will co-chair the refreshment committee. Everyone seemed to like the idea of the catering we had last year. They will be looking into the possibility of having it catered or some other ideas this year.

Then the old business of moving the school monument was discussed. Since the club had received oral but not written confirmation, the group voted to move the monument to the club building. Billie Jo will get in touch with the moving people about getting the monument moved to its new home.

The meeting was closed by the reading of the collect.

The group is still praying for friends and family to get well, since there is so much flu and pneumonia going around.

Save the date: Revival at the West Baptist Church will be at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Mar. 27 and 28, and at 10 a.m. on Sunday morning for Sunday school and 11 a.m. for church followed by a meal. Dr. Jim Futral is the guest speaker.