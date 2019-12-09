News from West

On Tuesday, Sept. 3, Leca Dew and Carol Black were invited to provide the Lexington Rotary Club’s meeting program. They spoke on the Big Black River Festival, telling of the many vendors and events that are scheduled. Leca took along some of the t-shirts to display. The pair wishes to thank the Rotary Club for inviting them and for the lunch that was provided.

As mentioned above, the Big Black River Festival is fast approaching, set for Sept. 14, from 8a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown West. The Casey Jones building is scheduled to be open for visiting, the silent auction, bingo, entertainment by Mike Patton, and a special provided by Marrianne Burrell. There will be artists, food venders including Guy’s Fish House, peanuts, pork skins, antiques, clothing and many other items. Also the festival t-shirts will be on sale and there will be a $200 gift card raffle. The card was donated by Dickerson Petroleum, and it may be used to purchase gasoline or any item in their facilities.

It is clean-up time for the entire county on Sept. 21. Please join in helping beautify West beginning at 8 a.m. that day. A special shout-out to Ed, Paula and Derek Barnes in the hard work they do weekly in keeping the town tidy and mowed, to Larry and Linda McGee who do an excellent job at the West Post Office in cutting, edging and blowing off sidewalks, parking lot and streets, the Aldridge guys who keep the bank lot nice, and, of course, our own citizens who keep their yards and homes neat and beautiful. It takes a lot of hard work and time, and makes a big difference when we each take pride in our town.