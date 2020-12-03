MHS to get new principal again

Just one year after taking the helm at McAdams High School, Andrew McFarland has resigned from the position. Based on Superintendent Kyle Hammond’s recommendation, the Attala County School Board authorized transferring Long Creek Elementary School Principal Deitrich Harmon into that post for the next academic year.

The district will then fill the Long Creek position, as well as two assistant principal slots, one at each of the two high schools. Currently counselors serve in the assistant principal roles at the secondary level, a situation the district does not believe is ideal. The counselors will focus on their core responsibilities and teacher/assistant principals will take over the administrative aspects.

Applications for the Long Creek principal slot will be taken until Mar. 18, with interviews expected by Mar. 24.