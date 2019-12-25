A gift for Christmas

Wed, 12/25/2019 - 2:42pm

Tripp Pender, an Attala County School District student, recently set a holiday gift-giving goal for himself.

Pender started a GoFundMe page with the help of his mother, Evelyn, to gather Bibles or funds in order to be able to provide all of his classmates — more than 60 of them — with a Bible for Christmas.

In the end, Pender was more successful than he had expected, gathering Bibles and nearly $2,000 to make Bible purchases. With all the support, he was able to provide a Bible not only to his classmates, but to every student and faculty member in the entire Ethel school district.

Pender is the son of Tommy and Evelyn Pender of McCool.

