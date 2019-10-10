County arrests 101019
Sept. 1
Jeremy Little, 29-year-old black male of Kosciusko, was arrested for sexual assault (rape) by Deputy Jimmy Nunn.
Sept. 2
Joshua J. Dickerson, 40-year-old white male of West, was arrested for DUI, second offense, by Deputy Scott Chunn.
Sept. 3
Tyler I. Steele, 22-year-old black male of Louisville, was arrested for malicious mischief, disturbance of peace and simple assault to create fear by Deputy Scott Chunn.
Sept. 4
Jamey G. Hutchison, 31-year-old white male of Kosciusko, was arrested for grand larceny by Deputy Jimmy Nunn.
Cornelius S. Jones, 32-year-old black male of Dekalb, was arrested for driving without a license, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a vehicle and speeding by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Sept. 6
Terry W. Pettit, 57-year-old white male of Kosciusko, was arrested for failure to comply seatbelt violation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Sept. 7
Quincy D. Brown, 22-year-old black male of Carthage, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine by Deputy Scott Chunn.
Sept. 8
Eric S. Dewitt, 20-year-old male of Clarksdale, was arrested for DUI, first offense; no drivers’ license and no insurance by Deputy Scott Chunn.
Sept. 9
George W. Evans, 47-year-old black male of McAdams, was arrested for cyber stalking, email threats and harassment by Deputy Zelie Shaw.
Lemarcus S. Lattimore, 26-year-old black male of Ethel, was arrested for sexual battery by order of Attala Circuit Court by Deputy Zelie Shaw.
Sept. 10
Charles Oaks, 20-year-old black male of Kosciusko, was arrested by D.H.S. incarceration order.
Sept. 11
James D. Larabel, 35-year-old white male of Durant, was arrested on a circuit court bench warrant by Deputy Mark Hill.
Milton C. McGee, 44-year-old black male Durant, was arrested on a bench warrant by circuit clerk by Deputy Zelie Shaw.
Jim E. Moore, 52-year-old white male of Kosciusko, was arrested for domestic violence simple assault causing bodily injury and to create fear.
Cedric D. Thompson, 40-year-old black male of Kosciusko, was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm by Deputy Mark Hill.
Sept. 14
Carl A. Houston, 49-year-old black male of Kosciusko, was arrested for arson, third degree, by Deputy Nick Cox.
Sept. 15
Juan K. Simpson, 25-year-old black male of Jackson, was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon by Deputy Greg Culpepper.
Sept. 17
Willie K. Keys, 38-year-old black male of Kosciusko, was arrested on capias for DUI, fourth offense by Deputy Hugh Curry.
Sept. 21
Christopher L. Martin, 50-year-old black male of Kosciusko, was arrested for DUI, first offense by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Sept. 24
Charles A. Smith, 57-year-old black male of Kosciusko, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine by Deputy Jimmy Nunn.
Sept. 26
Derrick Floyd, 49-year-old black male of Weir, was arrested for DUI, second offense; driving without a license (implied consent and no proof of insurance by Deputy Nick Cox.
Sept. 28
Glen Nelson, 69-year-old white male of Goodman, was arrested for felony malicious mischief by Deputy Jimmy Nunn.
Sept. 29
Claude D. Simmons, 66-year-old black male of Sallis, was arrested for public drunk by Deputy Darrin Fleming.
Sept. 30
Robin A. Willis, 49-year-old white female of Kosciusko, was arrested for public drunk by Deputy Scott Chunn.