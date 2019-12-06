County arrests 061319
May 2
Bryce A. Smith, 18-year-old white male of Kosciusko, was arrested for aggravated assault by Deputy Jimmy Nunn.
May 3
Patricia Daniel, 39-year-old white female of Philadelphia, was arrested for two counts grand larceny, capias, by Deputy Kelly Mitchell.
Mark Townsend, 42-year-old white male of Greenwood, was arrested for two counts grand larceny, capias, by Deputy Kelly Mitchell.
May 8
Lavar D. Bailey, 36-year-old black male of Durant, was arrested for no drivers license, DUI first offense, no insurance, speeding and improper tint by the MHP.
Curtis L. Bradford, 38-year-old white male of McCool, was arrested for disturbance of family by Deputy Brian Townsend.
May 10
Marcus Fleming, 33-year-old black male of Sallis, was arrested for two DHS warrants by Deputy Zelie Shaw.
Jermaine Harvey, 29-year-old black male of Durant, was arrested for no drivers license by Deputy Scott Walters.
Robert C. Sprawling, 23-year-old black male of Durant, was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
May 11
Claude D. Simmons, 65-year-old black male of Sallis, was arrested for DUI second offense and driving with suspended license by Deputy Nick Cox.
May 12
James Rice, 31-year-old black male of Starkville, was arrested for DUI second offense and driving with suspended license by Deputy Kelly Mitchell.
May 13
Christopher D. turner, 33-year-old black male of Kosciusko, was arrested for no insurance, no drivers license, no insurance and possession of a stolen weapon by Deputy Scott Chunn.
Moses B. Wise, 69-year-old black male of Goodman, was arrested for DUI first offense by the MHP.
May 15
Jeffrey O. Williams, 35-year-old black male of Waterloo, Alabama, was arrested for driving without a license and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle by Deputy Zelie Shaw.
Richard D. Palmertree, 35-year-old white male of Ethel, was arrested for felony possession of meth and driving with expired license by Deputy Scott Walters
May 16
Drevonte Barnes, 26-year-old black male of Kosciusko, was arrested on a warrant from DHS by Deputy Scott Walters.
Arnold K. Ellington, 29-year-old white male of West, was arrested for domestic violence, simple assault, by Deputy Scott Walters.
Tyrone Davis, 48-year-old black male of Kosciusko, was arrested for possession of marijuana and driving with suspended license by Deputy Scott Walters.
May 17
Anthony L. Broadax, 36-year-old black male of Durant, was arrested for driving without a license and no insurance by Deputy Scott Chunn.
May 22
Hunter L. Ray, 22-year-old white male of Kosciusko, was arrested on a drug court violation warrant by Deputy Scott Walters.
May 24
Carson Allen, 24-year-old white female of Kosciusko, was arrested for driving without a license by Deputy Jimmy Nunn.
Raven S. Robinson, 29-year-old black female of Maben, was arrested for possession of meth by Deputy Scott Walters.
Jeffrey Woods, 54-year-old white male of Ethel, was arrested for two counts of malicious mischief by Deputy Scott Chunn.
David E. Kimbrough, 54-year-old black male of McCool was arrested for possession of marijuana in a vehicle and possession of paraphernalia by Deputy Scott Walters.
May 25
Christopher S. Schüler, 47-year-old white male of Kosciusko, was arrested for statutory rape by Deputy Jimmy Nunn.
May 31
Elbert T. Griffin, 38-year-old black male of West, was arrested for grand larceny, resisting arrest and eluding officer-fleeing by Deputy Scott Walters.