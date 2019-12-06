County arrests 061319

May 2

Bryce A. Smith, 18-year-old white male of Kosciusko, was arrested for aggravated assault by Deputy Jimmy Nunn.

May 3

Patricia Daniel, 39-year-old white female of Philadelphia, was arrested for two counts grand larceny, capias, by Deputy Kelly Mitchell.

Mark Townsend, 42-year-old white male of Greenwood, was arrested for two counts grand larceny, capias, by Deputy Kelly Mitchell.

May 8

Lavar D. Bailey, 36-year-old black male of Durant, was arrested for no drivers license, DUI first offense, no insurance, speeding and improper tint by the MHP.

Curtis L. Bradford, 38-year-old white male of McCool, was arrested for disturbance of family by Deputy Brian Townsend.

May 10

Marcus Fleming, 33-year-old black male of Sallis, was arrested for two DHS warrants by Deputy Zelie Shaw.

Jermaine Harvey, 29-year-old black male of Durant, was arrested for no drivers license by Deputy Scott Walters.

Robert C. Sprawling, 23-year-old black male of Durant, was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

May 11

Claude D. Simmons, 65-year-old black male of Sallis, was arrested for DUI second offense and driving with suspended license by Deputy Nick Cox.

May 12

James Rice, 31-year-old black male of Starkville, was arrested for DUI second offense and driving with suspended license by Deputy Kelly Mitchell.

May 13

Christopher D. turner, 33-year-old black male of Kosciusko, was arrested for no insurance, no drivers license, no insurance and possession of a stolen weapon by Deputy Scott Chunn.

Moses B. Wise, 69-year-old black male of Goodman, was arrested for DUI first offense by the MHP.

May 15

Jeffrey O. Williams, 35-year-old black male of Waterloo, Alabama, was arrested for driving without a license and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle by Deputy Zelie Shaw.

Richard D. Palmertree, 35-year-old white male of Ethel, was arrested for felony possession of meth and driving with expired license by Deputy Scott Walters

May 16

Drevonte Barnes, 26-year-old black male of Kosciusko, was arrested on a warrant from DHS by Deputy Scott Walters.

Arnold K. Ellington, 29-year-old white male of West, was arrested for domestic violence, simple assault, by Deputy Scott Walters.

Tyrone Davis, 48-year-old black male of Kosciusko, was arrested for possession of marijuana and driving with suspended license by Deputy Scott Walters.

May 17

Anthony L. Broadax, 36-year-old black male of Durant, was arrested for driving without a license and no insurance by Deputy Scott Chunn.

May 22

Hunter L. Ray, 22-year-old white male of Kosciusko, was arrested on a drug court violation warrant by Deputy Scott Walters.

May 24

Carson Allen, 24-year-old white female of Kosciusko, was arrested for driving without a license by Deputy Jimmy Nunn.

Raven S. Robinson, 29-year-old black female of Maben, was arrested for possession of meth by Deputy Scott Walters.

Jeffrey Woods, 54-year-old white male of Ethel, was arrested for two counts of malicious mischief by Deputy Scott Chunn.

David E. Kimbrough, 54-year-old black male of McCool was arrested for possession of marijuana in a vehicle and possession of paraphernalia by Deputy Scott Walters.

May 25

Christopher S. Schüler, 47-year-old white male of Kosciusko, was arrested for statutory rape by Deputy Jimmy Nunn.

May 31

Elbert T. Griffin, 38-year-old black male of West, was arrested for grand larceny, resisting arrest and eluding officer-fleeing by Deputy Scott Walters.

