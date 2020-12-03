County arrests 0231220

  • 622 reads
Thu, 03/12/2020 - 8:41am

Feb. 4

Robert S. Hubbert, 41-year-old white male, was arrested for simple assault and resisting arrest by Deputy Nick Cox.

Feb. 5

James H. Harthcock, 28-year-old white male of Vaiden, was arrested for disorderly conduct, failure to comply; disturbance of family; resisting arrest; assault on an officer, not bondable and aggravated cruelty to a dog by Deputy Brian Townsend.

Feb. 6

Manuel Adams, 68-year-old black male of Kosciusko, was arrested for aggravated assault by Deputy Jimmy Nunn.

Derrick Fletcher, 25-year-old black male of Kosciusko, was arrested for felony child neglect by Deputy Jimmy Nunn.

Sandi D. Miller, 28-year-old white female of Kosciusko, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine by Deputy Jimmy Nunn.

Alicia Roby, 22-year-old black female of Kosciusko, was arrested for felony child neglect by Deputy Jimmy Nunn.

Feb. 7

Darren M. Sheard, 27-year-old black male of Kosciusko, was arrested for sale of a counterfeit substance by Deputy Scott Chunn.

Feb. 8

Jamie Lepard, 40-year-old white male of Kosciusko, was arrested for trespassing and petit larceny by Deputy Nick Cox.

Laurie Lepard, 20-year-old white female of Kosciusko, was arrested for trespassing by Deputy Nick Cox.

Feb. 11

Eric Jolly, 49-year-old white male of Carthage, was arrested for statutory rape.

Feb. 14

Patrick James, 24-year-old black male of Durant, was arrested for DUI, first offense, and careless driving by Deputy Leroy Wise.

Feb. 15

Natasha Gabriel, 32-year-old white female of Kosciusko, was arrested for obstructing justice and possession of a controlled substance by Deputy Kelly Mitchell.

Joshua Pope, 35-year-old white male of Kosciusko, was arrested for trespassing by Deputy Brian Townsend.

Feb. 19

Joseph Crosby, 40-year-old white male of Ethel, was arrested for two counts of child exploitation ($25,000 each) by Deputy Matt Steed.

Feb. 21

Paul Parker, 26-year-old white male of Philadelphia, was arrested for possession of a marijuana in a vehicle (misdemeanor), no insurance (misdemeanor) and possession of methamphetamine (misdemeanor) by Deputy Scott Chunn.

Feb. 22

Jonathan Chadwick, 25-year-old white male of Kosciusko, was arrested for possession of beer on school grounds by Deputy Nick Cox.

Aaron S. Manson, 25-year-old white male of Oxford, was arrested for possession of beer on school grounds by Deputy Nick Cox.

Feb. 24

Kenneth L. Sharkey, 43-year-old black male of Kosciusko, was arrested for domestic violence, aggravated assault (felony) by Deputy Kelly Mitchell.

Feb. 29

Dwight Gipson, 51-year-old black male of Magee, was arrested for DUI, third offense (felony) by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Jamie R. Potts, 40-year-old black male of Weir, was arrested for DUI, first offense, by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Obituaries

Janie Taylor Clark
Janie Taylor Clark, 89, was welcomed into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father on Mar. 6, 2020. 
Infant Emily Nicole Mathews
Elizabeth ‘Beth’ Bell
Glyn Allen Dickerson Sr.
Janie Taylor Clark
Infant Emily Nicole Mathews