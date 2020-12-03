County arrests 0231220

Feb. 4

Robert S. Hubbert, 41-year-old white male, was arrested for simple assault and resisting arrest by Deputy Nick Cox.

Feb. 5

James H. Harthcock, 28-year-old white male of Vaiden, was arrested for disorderly conduct, failure to comply; disturbance of family; resisting arrest; assault on an officer, not bondable and aggravated cruelty to a dog by Deputy Brian Townsend.

Feb. 6

Manuel Adams, 68-year-old black male of Kosciusko, was arrested for aggravated assault by Deputy Jimmy Nunn.

Derrick Fletcher, 25-year-old black male of Kosciusko, was arrested for felony child neglect by Deputy Jimmy Nunn.

Sandi D. Miller, 28-year-old white female of Kosciusko, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine by Deputy Jimmy Nunn.

Alicia Roby, 22-year-old black female of Kosciusko, was arrested for felony child neglect by Deputy Jimmy Nunn.

Feb. 7

Darren M. Sheard, 27-year-old black male of Kosciusko, was arrested for sale of a counterfeit substance by Deputy Scott Chunn.

Feb. 8

Jamie Lepard, 40-year-old white male of Kosciusko, was arrested for trespassing and petit larceny by Deputy Nick Cox.

Laurie Lepard, 20-year-old white female of Kosciusko, was arrested for trespassing by Deputy Nick Cox.

Feb. 11

Eric Jolly, 49-year-old white male of Carthage, was arrested for statutory rape.

Feb. 14

Patrick James, 24-year-old black male of Durant, was arrested for DUI, first offense, and careless driving by Deputy Leroy Wise.

Feb. 15

Natasha Gabriel, 32-year-old white female of Kosciusko, was arrested for obstructing justice and possession of a controlled substance by Deputy Kelly Mitchell.

Joshua Pope, 35-year-old white male of Kosciusko, was arrested for trespassing by Deputy Brian Townsend.

Feb. 19

Joseph Crosby, 40-year-old white male of Ethel, was arrested for two counts of child exploitation ($25,000 each) by Deputy Matt Steed.

Feb. 21

Paul Parker, 26-year-old white male of Philadelphia, was arrested for possession of a marijuana in a vehicle (misdemeanor), no insurance (misdemeanor) and possession of methamphetamine (misdemeanor) by Deputy Scott Chunn.

Feb. 22

Jonathan Chadwick, 25-year-old white male of Kosciusko, was arrested for possession of beer on school grounds by Deputy Nick Cox.

Aaron S. Manson, 25-year-old white male of Oxford, was arrested for possession of beer on school grounds by Deputy Nick Cox.

Feb. 24

Kenneth L. Sharkey, 43-year-old black male of Kosciusko, was arrested for domestic violence, aggravated assault (felony) by Deputy Kelly Mitchell.

Feb. 29

Dwight Gipson, 51-year-old black male of Magee, was arrested for DUI, third offense (felony) by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Jamie R. Potts, 40-year-old black male of Weir, was arrested for DUI, first offense, by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.