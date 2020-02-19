County arrests 022020

Jan. 1

Christina M. Cain Harmon, 33-year-old white female of Carthage, was arrested for possession of paraphernalia and of methamphemine by Deputy Nick Cox.

Jan. 2

Mollie H. Caldwell, 46-year-old white female of Lexington, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance by Deputy Nick Cox.

Forest S. Taylor, 21-year-old white male of Grenada, was arrested for shoplifting and felony fleeing by Deputy Brian Townsend.

Jan. 3

Lacharles K. Lewis, 24-year-old black male of Sallis, was arrested for domestic violence, simple assault by Deputy Kelly Mitchell.

Jan. 10

Griffin Hutchison, 20-year-old white male of Kosciusko, was arrested for possession of marijuana in a vehicle by Deputy Scott Chunn.

Steven E. Miller, 52-year-old black male of Eupora, was arrested on the Natchez Trace Parkway for federal court for DUI, first and DUI refusal, no insurance and speeding, driving without a license and improper equipment.

Jan. 11

Derrick D. Barksdale, 39-year-old black male of Ethel, was arrested on a DHS warrant from Chancery Court by Deputy Black Burns.

Caleb R. Steen, 20-year-old white male of Kosciusko, was arrested for possession of marijuana in a vehicle by Deputy Scott Chunn.

Jan. 13

Waylon A. Waggener, 23-year-old white male of Kosciusko was arrested for disturbance of family by Deputy Nick Cox.

Jan. 15

William S. Cochran, 45-year-old white male of Ethel, was arrested for DVSA by Deputy Scott Chunn.

Amy Ramage, 45-year-old white female of Kosciusko, was arrested for DVSA by Deputy Scott Chunn.

Jan. 16

Roland M. Dampeer, 28-year-old black male of Michigan City, IN, was arrested for attempted murder by Deputy Scott Chunn.

Katie N. Dodd, 25-year-old white female of Ethel, was arrested for domestic violence, simple assault by Deputy Mark Hill.

Jan. 18

Willie C. Winters, 56-year-old black male of Kosciusko, was arrested for felony malicious mischief by Deputy Jimmy Nunn.

Jan. 19

Dannie Whitt, 48-year-old black male of Sallis, was arrested for DUI first offense, no insurance and speeding by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Jan. 21

Adam Daniel, 43-year-old white male of Louisville, was arrested for phone harassment, willful trespassing, d.v., simple malicious mischief and felony malicious mischief by Deputy Scott Chunn.

Jan. 23

Jessica R. Cole, 26-year-old white female of Kosciusko, was arrested for trespassing after warning by Deputy Jimmy Nunn.

Jan. 24

Justin Cox, 32-year-old white male of Kosciusko, was arrested on warrant for three counts of burglary by Attala Circuit Court.

Derrik Floyd, 50-year-old black male, was arrested and serving weekend.

Henry L. Hannah, 49-year-old black male, was arrested and serving weekend.

Jan. 28

Randel A. Cole, 28-year old white male of Carthage, was arrested for petit larceny and trespassing by Deputy Jimmy Nunn.