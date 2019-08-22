Community News Briefs 082219

Hesterville

Sympathy is extended to the family of Norma Jean McCrory Horne Burrell, whose services were held at Culpepper Funeral Home. Norma Jean and her sister Ernestine were outstanding basketball players in Kosciusko in the early ‘50s. We also extend sympathy to the family of Linda Gayle Pee.

Larry and Sandra Howard, accompanied by Clint and Angela Howard and children Nolan and Acy Jane, all of Tupelo, visited the Ark and Creation Museum in Kentucky recently. They really enjoyed this trip and recommend this visit for everyone.

Linda McDonald and great-grandchildren Haylee and Bentley Sanders recently visited with Robert and Jeannette Alexander. They enjoyed petting some of the horses and watching the horses being shod.

Beth and Johnny Cain came by the Alexanders for a short visit. Johnny’s eye surgery has been a great success and he can now see so much that he was unable to see prior to the surgery.

Others visiting with the Alexanders have been Earl Dodd and Donna Browning and Mary Denny.

Ralph Self has been sick for several weeks with H-pylori and is also suffering from Charcot in his foot. He and Brenda have been to an orthopedic doctor and are now scheduled to see a specialist soon. Keep him in your prayers.

Helen Kyle visited with Jimmy and Ina Rigby recently and also stopped by to visit with Jeannette Alexander.

A five-year class reunion covering KHS graduates from 1950 through 1954 was held at Central Baptist Retreat recently with over 65 alumni and spouses or other caregivers present. Everyone enjoyed renewing friendships and retelling memories. David Oakes and his committee did a good job of organizing and carrying out the details for the reunion.

Be sure to remember the run-off election on August 27.

Those on our prayer list are Johnny Cain, Beth Cain, Vira Oakes, Ralph Self, Martha Tip Weaver, Bernice Miller, George Ellen Chandler, B. J. Swafford, Fran Cockroft, Melanie and Weldon Harris, A. J. and Sarah Hicks, Charles Dew and Raybon Robertson. Also please pray for our country, state, and county.

— Jeannette Alexander