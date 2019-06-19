Community news briefs 062019

Hesterville

Sympathy is extended to the families of Bob Arnett and Jimmy Frank Hutchinson. Remember these families in your prayers. Others on our prayer list are Johnny Cain, who is to have cataract surgery soon, Melba White, who suffered a broken wrist in a fall, B. J. Swafford and Martha Tip Weaver who are having a variety of treatments, Betty Robbins Taylor, who had a stroke recently, and Raybon Robertson, who is still having therapy following his surgery.

Continue to pray for the leaders of our country during these trying times.

The Cuomo Sisters of Vaiden will be singing at Unity Baptist Church on the fourth Sunday program on June 23. Finger foods and snacks will follow the singing which begins at 4 p.m.

Vacation Bible School will be at Sand Hill Baptist Church June 23 through 27 beginning each night at 6 p.m. A class is scheduled for adults as well as the children.

An Oakes family reunion was recently held at Springdale Baptist Church fellowship hall with a very large attendance. Cousins were there from Florida, Tennessee, Arkansas and Louisiana. Everyone enjoyed the family quiz which had been compiled by Margie Killian and Melinda Nobles.

Robert, Jeannette, Bob, and Peggy Alexander recently visited with Billy and Tracy Gordon in Vicksburg. Kyle, Erin and Ryder Gordon of Madison, Matt, Brittany,and Wyatt Gordon of Youngsville, Louisiana, and Reed Gordon of Midland, Texas, were there also.

The children and grandchildren of Jimmy Alexander surprised him with an 80th birthday party combined with a “thank you” party for all the friends and family who helped them after the flood which damaged so many of their homes. In addition to the hosts, Angela, Sarah, Morris, and Brian and their spouses were the sisters, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews of Jimmy’s late wife, Carolyn. Also attending were former employees of Jimmy’s, his brothers Robert and Charles Alexander, their wives Jeannette and Bobbie, children Bob and Lamar and grandchildren. You can imagine his surprise and happiness when everyone entered. There were approximately 75 or 80 people at the Forest Grove Plantation in Denham Springs, Louisiana.

— Jeannette Alexander