Community news briefs 052319

Hesterville

Sand Hill Baptist Church will be having a fish fry at Central Hills on Sunday, May 26. Homecoming at North Union Church will be June 2. This is always a large event for this area, therefore, make your plans to attend.

Carolyn McCrory is hoping to get the use of her arms and hands back this week. The cast is supposed to be removed from wrist and the arm out of the sling. She has really had a hard time without the use of her arms and hands. Continue to pray for her and Bud.

On Saturday, May 11, Mazie and Paul McGehee attended the wedding of her grandson, Tyler Hudgins of Tupelo and Emily Bales of Southaven. The beautiful wedding was held on the beach at Orange Beach, Alabama. After a honeymoon to St. Lucia, the couple will be living in Madison, Alabama, near Huntsville. Others attending the wedding from this area were Terry, Tammy and Heather Hudgins, Shana Gowan and Melissa of Singleton and Bailey and Kyle Morgan from Mississippi State. The weather was perfect for the beach wedding with no rain until the next day.

Bob, Peggy and Adam Alexander participated in the Paint Horse Show in Brandon last weekend. They have been doing well with their horse this show season. This was a two-day show. In the Rainsville, Alabama, show, Adam had several first places in the four-judge show.

Destiny Martin, Ralph Self’s great-niece, graduated from high school on the coast last weekend. Ralph and Brenda Self attended the party given for her by her aunt, Deborah, on Saturday. She is April Self Jordan’s granddaughter.

Remember to pray for those who have lost loved ones and those who are recovering from illnesses and accidents. Continue to pray for the leaders of our country during these trying times.

— Jeannette Alexander

West

On Wednesday, March 15, the West Civic members made their annual trip. This year the group went to Joby Jackson’s home in Winona. Jackson is a landscaper, has a nursery on Highway 51 in Winona, and in his spare time works on this own home.

The back yard is beautiful; he has taken a hillside and terraced into three levels. The upper level is grass and Joby has put bistro lights along with azaleas, hydrangeas, some smaller trees, hedges on all three terraces along with seasonal flowers. They also have a waterfall going from one side of the lot to the other along with some water fountains on the back patio. There are pots of succulents that use less water and less sun.

Other than his first grandson, his pride and joy is a baby grand piano that the was able to acquire by landscaping a neighbor’s yard. Joby is a very talented pianist, as well. We were very lucky to have him play a couple of songs.

After our tour, eight members along with three guests, Adelaide Burge Chapman, Sara Starns and Louise McAllister, went to The Tracks for our installation of officers and our meal. The food was very good and plenty to eat and the personnel involved with serving and preparing our meal were courteous and pleasant to deal with.

While waiting for our meals, Mary Ann Stevens gave the oath of office to President Carol Black, Vice President Jean Aldridge and Secretary Sara McLellan. Treasurer Leca Dew was not able to attend due to conflicts, but will be sworn in the near future.

The outgoing treasurer, Ruth Aldridge, gave a very good report on the outcome of the school reunion.

If anyone is interested in becoming a member of the West Civic Club, you may contact any of the current members and they will be more than glad to answer your questions.

— Carol Black