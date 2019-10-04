Community news briefs 041119

West

On approaching the railroad tracks in West this past Sunday afternoon, I was surprised to see all of the equipment working on the repairs of the railroad tracks. They are repairing the tracks so the trains may safely pass through our town. It was interesting watching them work.

Glyn and Inez Dickerson have had several exciting events in their family in the last few weeks. Grandson Dusty Rust from Thibodaux, Louisiana, brought Glyn a raised garden bed so that gardening would be easier for his Papaw. Glyn was thrilled.

The next wonderful event was the birth of another great-grandson, Hayes Allen Kendrick. The parents are Courtney and Chaise Kendrick. Courtney is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Allen Dickerson. Of course big sister Greta is thrilled.

The last, but certainly not the least, for the Dickersons was a special event that Inez attended with her daughter, Toni Borst, last Thursday at Ole Miss. Their granddaughter, Allie Grace Borst, daughter of Toni and Orlando Bosrt, was inducted into the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society.

Congratulations to Allie Grace.

Mark your calendars for May 4, the day for the West Grammar School reunion. Reservations are to be either mailed in or called into: Mrs. Ruth Aldridge, P. O. Box 401, West, MS 39192, 662-967-0021, by April 26 so that the refreshment committee will have plenty of time to prepare for the correct number of attendees. You may pay at the door, but at least notify us that you will attending.

Mr. Jerry Tate will have a memorial for Mr. Horace Boucillion, who has recently passed. Hope that you all will be present to enjoy the day with classmates.