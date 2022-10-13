﻿Will Rogers threw for three touchdowns and broke the Southeastern Conference record for career completions as the 16th-ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs rolled past Arkansas, 40-17, last Saturday morning in Starkville. Rogers was 31-of-48 passing for 395 yards and broke the SEC mark with his 922nd completion of his career, breaking Georgia’s Aaron Murray’s mark. The Bulldogs (5-1, 2-1) rushed for over 100 yards for the second straight week as Dillon Johnson gained 100 yards and scored twice. Johnson and Jo’Quavious Marks combined for a total of 281 yards rushing and receiving and three scores. The Bulldogs had 568 yards of offense on the day. Arkansas (3-3, 1-3) played without their starting quarterback Mississippi native K.J. Jefferson, who was out with an injury. Still, the Razorbacks were able to roll up 483 yards of offense. Mississippi State will travel to Kentucky (4-2,1-2) this Saturday.

No. 9 Ole Miss used the deadly combination of Jaxson Dart and Jonathan Mingo to take down Vanderbilt, 52-28, in Nashville on Saturday. The Rebels (6-0, 2-0) saw Dart & Mingo team up for 247 yards and two scores on the day. The Rebels offense logged a season-high 591 yards in overcoming a Vanderbilt first-half lead. Dart ended the day 25-of-32 for a career high 448 yards along with a season-high three touchdown passes. Mingo’s day of logging the nine catches for 247 yards is a new Ole Miss single-game receiving record. The Rebels will take on Auburn (3-3,1-2) in another 11 a.m. kickoff in Oxford this Saturday.

The Southern Mississippi offense struggled in a 27-10 loss to Troy in the Golden Eagles’ first ever Sun Belt Conference contest. The Golden Eagles offense could muster only 205 yards and turned the ball over four times. The only bright spot was the running of Frank Gore Jr., who gained 67 yards on 15 carries. The USM defense played well as they forced two interceptions, had four sacks and totaled seven tackles for loss on the night. Southern Mississippi (2-3, 0-1) will host Arkansas State (2-4, 1-2) this Saturday night at 6 p.m.

Jackson State and Alcorn are on top of the SWAC standings with wins this last Saturday. Alcorn leads to the West as they bested Mississippi Valley, 30-7, while East leader Jackson State stayed unbeaten with a 23-12 win over Alabama A&M. JSU (6-0, 3-0) will host Bethune-Cookman this Saturday while Alcorn (3-2, 2-0) travels to Southern University and Valley (0-6, 0-3) heads to Alabama State.

Delta State remained unbeaten with a 47-14 win over North Greenville and Mississippi College downed Shorter, 35-21, in Gulf South play. DSU (6-0, 3-0) will host West Alabama and MC (3-3, 2-1) will head to Valdosta State this Saturday. Belhaven (4-1, 2-1) blanked North Carolina-Wesleyan, 24-0, and will travel to Greensboro this weekend. Millsaps (3-2, 2-0) held off Hendrix, 34-28, and will play at Birmingham-Southern this Saturday.

In JUCO play, Jones (6-0) downed Pearl River (3-3), in the 92nd edition of the “Catfight” last week, 16-10. Other winners were Northeast, East Mississippi, Northwest, Hinds, Itawamba and Gulf Coast. In Thursday games this week, PRC (3-3) hosts Co-Lin (3-3), Hinds (3-3) goes to Itawamba (3-3), Delta (0-6) visits Holmes (4-2), Northeast (3-3) entertains East Mississippi (4-2) and Coahoma (3-3) welcomes Northwest (6-0). Gulf Coast (3-3) hosts East Central (0-6) on Saturday afternoon.

Former Mississippi State baseball star Adam Frazier drove in the winning run in the ninth inning as the Seattle Mariners erased a seven-run deficit in edging Toronto, 10-9. The Mariners’ comeback was baseball’s largest comeback in MLB playoff history.

The Manning Brothers Eli and Peyton have been named SEC Legends. They will join 14 other SEC stars from the past, including Mississippi State’s K.J. Wright and Texas A&M great Johnny Manziel. Two former New Orleans Saints in Joe Federspiel of Kentucky and Steve Korte of Arkansas also made the 2022 class.

Listen to Dale and Marshall Wood on the Brouhaha Sports Show each Tuesday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6:30 p.m. on WABO FM 105.5 in the Waynesboro area. To listen to the broadcast on your computer or smart phone anywhere in the world, go to Google Chrome; go to wabo105.com and click listen live. You may also go to The Brouhaha on YouTube to listen to archived shows. Dale has been writing sports since 1973. Contact him at ddmckee18@yahoo.com.