Kosciusko School Superintendent Billy Ellzey’s new contract — which went into effect March 1 — provides for a raise of $9,750 per year, and also provides for automatic raises every other year. It also extends opportunities for incentive payments contained in his prior agreement.

Ellzey’s original contract, which was in effect from October 2018 hire date until June 30, 2021, provided an annual salary of $120,750 and incentives of $5,000 if the district remained a Level B District at the end of the 2018-19 school year, and $10,000 if the district attained Level A District status at the end of the same year. It did not provide for repeated incentives in subsequent years or for scheduled pay increases throughout the contract term.

The new agreement, which took effect a full four months before the prior agreement was set to expire, increases the superintendent’s salary to $130,500 annually. He will receive an automatic 3% salary increase every other year, beginning with the fiscal year that starts July 1, 2022.

Incentive payments like those in his prior contract will be available each year at the prior performance levels and dollar amounts.

Asked his reaction to the new agreement, Ellzey said he is pleased.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to continue working with the students, staff, board, and community in Kosciusko,” he said.