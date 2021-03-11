James Glenn Tindall, 68, passed away following a battle with COVID-19 at Forrest General Hospital on Mar. 5, 2021.

He was born in Grenada, to James Benoit Tindall and Mozelle Nail Tindall on Feb. 3, 1953.

James was faithfully married to Mary Louise Tindall, from West Monroe, Louisiana, for 45 years.

James retired from his career as a respiratory therapist for almost 40 years in 2015. He and Mary relocated to Hattiesburg, in 2018.

James is survived by wife, Mary Louise Tindall; his loving dog, Bear; three daughters, April Mozelle Tindall, Bessie Anne Louise Sledge, and Glenda Marie Landrum; sons-in-law, Stephen Paul Sledge, Steven Carl Landrum Jr.; and his two beautiful granddaughters, Alice Quinn Landrum and Eleanor Bailey Landrum.

James will be remembered for his love of his Dodge Truck, his Harley motorcycle and spoiling his two grandbabies.

Visitation for family and friends will be held at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko, on Mar. 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Please remember to follow Covid restrictions for continued safety.