Glenda Ables Lawshe passed away at her home in Goodman, MS, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. She lived at her beloved “home place” where she was born and grew up.

Glenda was born in 1940 to Martin Levi Ables and Virginia Burrell Ables. She graduated from Holmes Junior College with a degree in Accounting. In 1959, she married her husband, William “Bubba” Lawshe. They lived in Lexington, MS, Memphis, TN, and Jonesboro, AR, before returning to Kosciusko and Goodman in 1978. They have loved each other through all that life has thrown at them for over 61 years.

Glenda had a long and successful career with USDA Farmers Home Administration while raising her four children. Glenda always cherished the friendships she made while working, especially JoAnn, Dot, Doris, and many others. She also helped her husband run several successful businesses over the years.

Glenda was a devoted member of the United Methodist Church her entire life. Taking her children to church was always a priority.

After retiring, Glenda enjoyed traveling with her husband and four sisters, gardening, and collecting antiques. She was a volunteer at the Goodman Public Library. Glenda was an excellent cook and enjoyed nothing more than cooking for all of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Always the gracious hostess, she wouldn’t sit down until she made sure everyone else was at the table. Glenda will always be remembered for her kindness, which was shown to everyone she met.

She was preceded in death by her son, Michael “Mike” Allan Lawshe; her parents; and her sisters, Marilyn Ables Castle and Frankie Lloyd.

Glenda is survived by her husband, William “Bubba” Lawshe; her children, Barry Lawshe (LaWanna), Jeff Lawshe (Pam) and Laurie Parks (Jeff); grandchildren, Michael Lawshe (Suzanne), Whitney Robinson (Kevin), Maggie Lawshe, Brandon Lawshe (Olivia), Jack Parks, Emmie Parks; five great grandchildren; and two sisters, Mollie Smith and Virginia Smith.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Goodman United Methodist Church with a visitation before the funeral at 10 a.m. The burial will follow at Seneasha Cemetery in Goodman, MS.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Goodman United Methodist Church.

The family would like to thank Sherry, Loretha, Mary, Diane, and Jackie for the loving care they provided to Glenda.