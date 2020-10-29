The Holmes Community College 2020 Alumnus of the Year is David Charles Hudson of Kosciusko.

Hudson was very involved as a student at Holmes. He graduated from Holmes in 1989. During his time as a Bulldog, Hudson was awarded the Physics Award, inducted into Hall of Fame and voted Most Handsome. He was also a member of Phi Theta Kappa and the baseball team, making the all-star team his sophomore year.

“I have great memories from Holmes,” Hudson said.

During his time at Holmes, Hudson was inspired by his chemistry instructor, Ray Rutledge. Rutledge’s classes adequately prepared him for the next level of education.

After Holmes Hudson continued on to the University of Mississippi where he earned a B.S. in pharmacy in 1993. During his last year of Pharmacy school he married is wife, Christy.

Hudson’s first job as a pharmacist was at Savrite Drugs in Port Gibson. Hudson worked three year in west Mississippi before moving back to Kosciusko.

When Hudson moved back to the area 23 years ago, he was just coming back to be a pharmacist at Sullivan’s Discount Drugs. Today, however, Hudson is the owner of several pharmacy businesses in the area. He is owner and operator of Sullivan’s Drugs and Gifts in Kosciusko, owner of Howell and Heggie Drug Company in Durant, owner of Quick Care Pharmacy in Grenada and owner of Quick Care Clinic in Grenada. Combined, his businesses employ 48 people in the surrounding area.

Hudson’s hard work in his field has made a big impact. He was awarded Distinguished Alumnus by the University Of Mississippi School Of Pharmacy in 2011 and he severed on the State Board of Pharmacy from 2008-2013, during which time he served as president.

In 2016, Hudson established a Ray Rutledge Memorial Science Department Fund in honor of his former teacher who impacted his life. He and Christy wanted the science instructors to have access to funds if they needed something for their students at Holmes, whether it be lab equipment, trips to statewide events or even a department party.

"A lot of times these things do not get budgeted in," Hudson said. "I just wanted them to use it to help the students have what they needed to be the best chemistry students they can be."

Hudson and his wife Christy have four kids; Ben, 25, Sam, 23, Wes, 20, and Kate, 16. He and his wife are active members of the Holmes Community College Legacy Club.