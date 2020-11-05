For three quarters, Kosciusko went toe-to-toe with the state’s top ranked 4A team. It was Kosciusko 9, Louisville 9 entering the final period.

Then Louisville scored three touchdowns for a 29-9 victory that ended Kosciusko's season.

“We had some untimely turnovers at critical times,” said coach Casey Orr. That included two interceptions returned for touchdowns.

“The guys played really hard,” Orr said, “They knew what was on the line. We had a bunch of seniors who were fighting for their careers, basically. They played with a lot of intensity, a lot of passion the entire game. We just came up a little short.”

Louisville had a touchdown and a safety in the first half and Kosciusko responded with a touchdown and a safety in the third quarter. Both safeties resulted from poor snaps to punters in the end zone.

Kosciusko’s touchdown came on a nine-yard pass from Ethan Wood to Azikwe Mays.

Louisville went ahead early in the fourth quarter on a one-yard run by Aariyon Johnson, then added TDs on interception returns by Jamarcus Eiland and Kaliyan Coburn.

Wood completed eight passes for 60 yards, but Kosciusko was held to minus two yards rushing.

“I thought it was one of the better games for pass blocking considering what they were up against. They’re really good defensively,” Orr said of Louisville.

The Wildcats have allowed 71 points in nine games, and that includes 24 in their only loss to 6A power Starkville.

Kosciusko middle linebacker Ethan Dawson closed out his high school career with 14 solo tackles and six assists. Vincent Miller had an interception.

In Orr’s first year coaching the Whippets, Kosciusko lost its first two games to strong opponents, Winona and Grenada, then had two impressive victories, 35-14 over Choctaw County and 39-6 over Holly Springs.

Kosciusko was trending in the right direction heading into Region 4-4A play. But positive tests for COVID-19 shut down the school for two weeks and the Whippets had to forfeit region games with Choctaw Central and West Lauderdale. Kosciusko could not practice during that hiatus, and the rust showed in the first game back.

The Whippets dominated against Leake Central, but six turnovers resulted in a 26-20 loss in triple overtime, eliminating Kosciusko from playoff contention. There was a 49-19 victory over Northeast Lauderdale prior to the Louisville game, but that was the only region victory.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow. We feel like we are one of the better teams in 4A,” Orr said.

“You had some circumstances with the quarantine we couldn’t control. But we had the circumstances we could control and we didn’t.”

There were some positives, Orr said. “You definitely saw a change in the attitude and the mentality they played with. That’s going to go a long way to change the program.”

He gave credit to the seniors. “They did a good job setting a new standard for those guys coming up behind them.” But he added, “I would have liked to have seen more of the rewards on the field.”

Looking ahead to next year, Orr said it will be a young team. “We graduate a bunch of seniors who played a lot of minutes. We’re going to be young in a lot of spots and inexperienced in a lot of spots. We’re going to have a lot of babies on the field.”

Wood will return for his senior year at quarterback after throwing for 965 yards and 17 touchdowns. The top two runners, Tra Toliver and Kentaveus Washington, and the top two receivers, Mays and Antonio Harmon, are seniors.

With the two forfeits, the Whippets finish 3-6. Louisville, 8-1 and 5-0 in region play, hosts Caledonia in the opening round of the 4A playoffs Friday.