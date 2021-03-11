Not long ago my wife and I had the opportunity of visiting Disney World with our daughter, son-in-law, and their five children. It was a great experience even though the weather turned cool and we, as everyone else, were not prepared for the lower temperatures. I am sure that the clothing stores in Disney World did not mind because they were packed and people bought much more clothing than they intended to.

As the other times I have gone, I witnessed all types of people, many races, many sizes, and several different cultures. I did not see anyone not getting along. It seemed that everyone was on their best behavior and kindness was the rule of the day. Walking traffic was horrendous but no one seemed upset and I witnessed people give way to others. Everyone seemed happy and there were no sad faces.

As always there were long lines waiting for rides. It amazed me to see people stand in line for over an hour to get on a ride that lasted two minutes or less.

I could not help but think how many people would stand in line knowing Jesus was on the receiving end? Being with people that came from around our nation and many foreign countries should be a good representation of how people in the world should interact and treat others, but, as we all know, this is not going to happen. People go to Disney World to be entertained and their religion is left outside the gate. I remember seeing one man, who wore a hat saying Jesus is the Way. Of all the thousands that were there this is the only person I saw with a Christian emblem. Most people wore shirts or sweatshirts displaying their favorite colleges, states, or Disney memorabilia. I am sorry to say I did not take any shirts to display my Christian faith and I wore shirts that were blank. I did wear my military veteran cap which I received a tremendous amount of comments thanking me for my service.

Why is it that we are ashamed to display our faith when we are in public places? Is it that we are afraid that someone would want to know about Jesus and we are not sure we could tell people about Him? Is it that our faith in Him is weaker than our faith in the world?

I remember our pastor saying that if people could stand in the pulpit as he does, they could see the sad faces, the grumpy looks of people being somewhere they need to be but don’t want to be, and the sleepy eyes that come every Sunday morning. Why is it we, as Christians, all want to know Jesus but are not willing to forget the world and be happy in knowing that He is the only one that can provide us eternal life? Jesus promises us eternal life if we believe on Him and accept Him as our Lord and Savior.

Would you be willing to stand in line if you needed Jesus in your life? What is holding you back?

Theme parks offer us entertainment and fulfillment for the moment, but Jesus offers us a home with Him forever and ever!

Prayer

Thank you Lord Jesus for the opportunity of accepting you as my Lord and Savior. I pray for all of those that go to theme parks and don’t know you personally will have the opportunity of accepting your mercy and grace. Amen.

Suggested Readings

Sunday – Proverbs 3:5-6;

Monday – 1 Corinthians 15:50-58; Tuesday – Isaiah 40:28-31;

Wednesday – James 5:7-8;

Thursday – Psalm 37:34-36;

Friday – Titus 2:1-5;

Saturday – Lamentation 3:25-27