Edgefield Baptist Church

Edgefield Baptist Church will have guest speaker, evangelist Bro. Paul Crow on Sunday, March 28th. Services will begin at 11:00 am. Come join us for a time of worship, music, and fellowship.

Ethel Baptist Church

Revival will be held March 28-31 at 6pm Sunday night, and then 7pm Mon-Wed. Brother Wayne Hudson will bring the message. We will be Facebook live also. All are welcome. Please come.

Mars Hill Cemetery, Winston County

There will be a community-wide cemetery cleaning on March 27, 2021 at 7:30 am. Call 601-575-0202 for more information.

Mt. Pilgrim M.B. Church McCool, MS

You are cordially invited to Mt. Pilgrim M.B. Church of McCool’s Annual Spring Revival which will be held Monday, March 22 - Friday, March 26 @ 7:00 p.m. nightly. You are welcome to come worship with us. Please wear your masks! Pastor - Rev. Katherine Weatherby.

Springdale Cemetery

Donations are needed for the care of the Springdale Cemetery located on Hwy 19 between West and Kosciusko. Please send donations to: Terry Green, 1520 County Line Road, West, MS 39192. Thank you!

Center Cemetery

Those interested in contributing to the maintenance/upkeep of Center Cemetery on Attala Road 5131 in the Center Community, should send a check to Center Cemetery Fund, 695 Attala Road 5131, Kosciusko MS 39090-6272.

Stonewall Chapel and Cemetery Fund

If you would like to donate in memory of family members or friends for the care and maintenance of Stonewall Chapel and Cemetery property located on Stonewall Road (County Road 2101), please mail your donations to Stonewall Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 2214, Madison, MS 39130. We, the committee and families of the loved ones, deeply appreciate your contributions. If you have any questions or concerns, email stonewallcemetery.ethel@gmail.com or send mail to the above address.

The Old Plank Church Cemetery

The Old Plank Church Cemetery Trust Committee is dedicated to the perpetual care of Old Plank Church Cemetery. If you are interested in the upkeep and maintenance of the cemetery, you may send contributions in care of Old Plank Church Cemetery Fund, 36 County Road 3, Vaiden, MS, 39176.

Salem Cemetery

To the families that have loved ones buried in the Salem Cemetery behind Open Door Baptist Church. We have now purchased the property. We are responsible for the upkeep. I am asking that you donate to the cemetery fund. You may send donations to: Open Door Baptist Church c/o Pastor Eddie Pearce - 4390 County Line Rd. Carthage, MS 39051. Make checks out to Open Door Baptist Church. Thank you and God Bless you! - John 3:16. Pastor Eddie Pearce.

- - - - - - - - - - -

Email church

events/announcements

by 5pm on FRIDAY to:

news@starherald.net