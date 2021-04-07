New Centeridge M.B. Church

We will be having revival April 14-16 at 7:15pm nightly. Wednesday night speaker will be Pastor Martha Jones of New Centeridge MB Church & HIMG; Thursday night speaker will be Minister Mary Linda Greer of Heaven Is My Goal; Friday night speaker will be Minister Jackie Snow of New Centeridge MB Church. Revival Theme: It’s Revival Time - Scripture: Psalms 51. *Masks and social distancing required.

Mount Pilgrim MB Church

Mt Pilgrim M.B.C. cordially invites each of you to our Annual Usher's Day Program on Saturday April 17,2021 at 6pm, Dec. Donald Jamison will be the speaker.

Bethlehem MB Church of Sallis

Deacon Ordination service for Bro. Charles Williams, will be held April 18 @ 11:30am.

Carson Ridge Baptist Church in Ethel

Will be having their annual Homecoming on April 25, 2021. Starts at 11am with dinner on the grounds. Bro. Lynn Cain, Pastor.

Rocky Point Cemetery

Rocky Point Cemetery committee is asking that all interested parties in the upkeep of said cemetery, make donations at this time. Make donations payable to: Rocky Point Cemetery in care of Gregg Moore, 3905 Rocky Point Rd, Carthage MS 39051.

Springdale Cemetery

Donations are needed for the care of the Springdale Cemetery located on Hwy 19 between West and Kosciusko. Please send donations to: Terry Green, 1520 County Line Road, West, MS 39192. Thank you!

Center Cemetery

Those interested in contributing to the maintenance/upkeep of Center Cemetery on Attala Road 5131 in the Center Community, should send a check to Center Cemetery Fund, 695 Attala Road 5131, Kosciusko MS 39090-6272.

Stonewall Chapel and Cemetery Fund

If you would like to donate in memory of family members or friends for the care and maintenance of Stonewall Chapel and Cemetery property located on Stonewall Road (County Road 2101), please mail your donations to Stonewall Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 2214, Madison, MS 39130. We, the committee and families of the loved ones, deeply appreciate your contributions. If you have any questions or concerns, email stonewallcemetery.ethel@gmail.com or send mail to the above address.

The Old Plank Church Cemetery

The Old Plank Church Cemetery Trust Committee is dedicated to the perpetual care of Old Plank Church Cemetery. If you are interested in the upkeep and maintenance of the cemetery, you may send contributions in care of Old Plank Church Cemetery Fund, 36 County Road 3, Vaiden, MS, 39176.

Salem Cemetery

To the families that have loved ones buried in the Salem Cemetery behind Open Door Baptist Church. We have now purchased the property. We are responsible for the upkeep. I am asking that you donate to the cemetery fund. You may send donations to: Open Door Baptist Church c/o Pastor Eddie Pearce - 4390 County Line Rd. Carthage, MS 39051. Make checks out to Open Door Baptist Church. Thank you and God Bless you! - John 3:16. Pastor Eddie Pearce.

Carson Ridge Cemetery

If you would like to donate to the annual cemetery offering, please mail your donations to Carson Ridge Cemetery Fund, 3567 Attala Road 5020, Kosciusko MS 39090. We, the committee, and families of the loved ones deeply appreciate your contributions to ensure proper care is completed in honor of these family members. If you have any further questions or concerns, please call 662-674-5962.

Providence Cemetery

Those interested in the upkeep of Providence Cemetery off Hwy. 14 near Ethel, please send donations to Marie Tanner, 3062 Attala Road 5224, Ethel, MS 39067.

