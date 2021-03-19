Tennye Ruth McLellan was born on June 14, 1932, in West, MS, to George Dallas McLellan and Betty McLellan. She passed away on March 17, 2021, in Durant, MS, at the age of 88 years.

Tennye was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, T.L. (Bud) McLellan and Dallas (Dude) McLellan.

Left to cherish her memory is her sister, Barbara (Bobbie) Gelston and brother-in-law, Gerald Gelston; and her nieces and nephews, Patricia (Johnny) Allen, Sandy (Harvey) Sturdivant, Reba (Robby) Robertson, Necie (Barry) Cain, George (Amy) McLellan, Brenda (Mark) Brown, Mike (Tina) Gelston, Ken Gelston, Liz McLellan, and Randy McLellan. She was loved by 17 great-nieces and nephews, 23 great-great nieces and nephews, and three great-great-great nieces and nephews. But, she always made it clear that her favorites were George and Mike.

Tennye never missed two TV shows: “Wheel of Fortune” to see what Vanna was wearingand “Walker, Texas Ranger.”

She was never caught without her purse full of shiny quarters and plenty of gum for her nieces and nephews. The pockets of her t-shirts were stuﬀed with Kleenex, her clothes always matched, and her shoes were spotless. Her motto was, “Everything has a place and everything in its place.”