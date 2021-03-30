Robert Joseph “Jody” Cagle, 57, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, at his residence in Ethel.

Visitation will be Monday, April 5, from 11 a.m. until noon at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko. Funeral services will follow at noon in the Jordan Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Jerusalem Cemetery. Rev. Butch Bell and Rev. Larry Harvey will officiate.

Jody was born in Kosciusko, MS, on January 1, 1964, to Quinon Sherwood and Emma LaVelle Kinsey Cagle. He was a carpenter and a member of Jerusalem Baptist Church.

Jody is survived by his wife, Denise Cagle, of Ethel, MS; one son, Corey Ray Cagle of Kosciusko, MS; one daughter, Emily Claire Hutchinson of Kosciusko, MS; one stepson, Trent (Lina) White of Ethel, MS; one stepdaughter, Wendi (Matt) Guttery of Yazoo City, MS; one brother, Michael Cagle of Jackson, MS; three sisters, Sherry Marsh of Newton, MS., Renee (Steve) Warning of Newton, MS., and Denise (Keith) Rutledge of Meridian, MS; eleven grandchildren and a number of cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Barbara Sudduth.

Paul Cauley, Tootie McCrory, Chuck Odom, Lee Lindsey, Bo Mayo, and Gary Ellard will serve as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearer will be Marcus Dees.

Memorials may be made to the Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.

For online condolences go to jordanfuneralhome.com.